PSG dedicate Ligue 1 title to frontline workers

After being declared as the Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday dedicated the title to all the healthcare staff and front-line professionals working relentlessly to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Paris Saint-Germain Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi expressed his "deepest admiration" for the everyday heroes working on the front line to combat COVID-19.

"We would like to dedicate this 2019-2020 Ligue 1 title to healthcare staff and to all the everyday heroes on the front line whose commitment and self-sacrifice over many weeks have earned our deepest admiration. We understand, respect and support the decisions taken by the French Government to end the championship," the club's official website quoted Al-Khelaifi as saying. "Health, as the government has always said, must be everyone's priority. I would like to thank the players, the coach, the technical and medical staff as well as all the club's employees for their tremendous work. This trophy is a reward for their hard work every day," he added.

Al-Khelaifi also said he is grateful to all the supporters of the club and will celebrate the title with the PSG family when the conditions will allow. "In these difficult times, I hope that this trophy will bring a little happiness and hope to all our supporters, and I am grateful to them for their unwavering support which helps drive Paris Saint-Germain forward," he said.

"I would also like to also thank all our partners for their loyalty throughout, and I look forward to being able to celebrate this title with all the PSG family when the conditions allow," Al-Khelaifi added. Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) today put an end to the 2019-2020 season, with PSG being declared as Ligue 1 champions.

"Having taken knowledge of the decisions and declarations of the Prime Minister and of the Government, the LFP Board of Directors decides to end the 2019/2020 season," LFP said in a statement. (ANI)