Bears sign WR Ted Ginn Jr.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:59 IST
Bears sign WR Ted Ginn Jr.

Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Ginn joins the team one day after the Bears agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Trevor Davis.

Chicago is short on speed on the outside, a focus Bears coach Matt Nagy mentioned at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine that went unaddressed in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ginn turned 35 earlier this month and has played in 187 career games, including 16 last season with the New Orleans Saints. He had 30 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns with the Saints in 2019.

Ginn was drafted in the first round out of Ohio State by the Miami Dolphins in 2007. --Field Level Media

