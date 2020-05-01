Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snell, Lux set for Friday quarterfinal in MLB The Show

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 03:15 IST
Snell, Lux set for Friday quarterfinal in MLB The Show

Top-seeded Blake Snell will start his playoff push Friday night when the postseason of the MLB The Show Players League begins. The Tampa Bay Rays left-hander, who went 24-5 in the event's regular season, will oppose Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux (19-10) in a best-of-three quarterfinal.

The Snell-Lux matchup as well as fourth-seeded New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil (21-8) vs. fifth-seeded Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. (19-10), will air Friday on FS1, with the broadcast starting at 10 p.m. ET. The other two quarterfinals -- second-seeded Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo (23-6) vs. seventh-seeded Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Happ (19-10), and third-seeded Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (21-8) vs. sixth-seeded Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (19-10) -- will air Saturday on ESPN2 beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

The first of the best-of-three semifinals will be shown on ESPN2 immediately following the last quarterfinal. The second semifinal match is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

The best-of-five championship series will air Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game featured one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players squared off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasted three innings, with extra innings played when needed. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the championship prize of $25,000.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Saints' Payton details maneuvers to snag QB Stevens from Panthers

Tommy Stevens created quite the queue for a seventh-round quarterback who might change positions in the NFL. It started with the Carolina Panthers setting up the framework of an undrafted free agent contract with Stevens, who is regarded as...

Kremlin questions reliability of coronavirus allegations by junior medic

The Kremlin on Thursday questioned the reliability of allegations by a former junior medic at Moscows main coronavirus hospital of lax safety standards and miserable pay.Natalya Lyubimaya was brought in to work at Moscows Kommunarka hospita...

Trump says evidence ties virus to Wuhan lab, threatens tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened new tariffs against Beijing as he claimed to have seen evidence linking the coronavirus to a lab in Chinas ground-zero city of WuhanAsked if he had seen anything giving him a high degree of c...

Canadian military helicopter crashes in sea off Greece; 1 dead, 5 missing

One body has been recovered and five people are missing after a Canadian military helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. The HMCS Fredericton, partic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020