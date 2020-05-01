Dolphins waive sack leader Charlton

The Miami Dolphins waived Taco Charlton, a former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, on Thursday. Charlton, 25, was claimed off waivers from the Cowboys last September and had five sacks in 10 games (five starts) for Miami.

No other Dolphin had more than 3.5 sacks on the season, although three players had more QB hits than Charlton's five, led by Vince Biegel with 13. Charlton was due $1.8 million in 2020, the fourth year of his rookie deal. The Dolphins were never expected to exercise his fifth-year option for 2021, a decision that would have been required by May 4.

A former star at Michigan who had 10 sacks as a senior in 2016, Charlton was drafted 28th overall by Dallas in 2017. He has nine sacks and 16 QB hits in 37 career games (12 starts) in the NFL. --Field Level Media