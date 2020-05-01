Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bettman: '20-21 season could start as late as December

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 05:47 IST
Bettman: '20-21 season could start as late as December

The NHL is in no rush to return from its shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with commissioner Gary Bettman saying the end of the current season could push back the start of next season as far as December. Speaking Thursday on NHL Network, Bettman said, "We have a great deal of flexibility in terms of when we can start. There's no magic for next season of starting in October as we traditionally do. If we have to start in November or December, that's something that will be under consideration.

"We're going to try to make good, prudent, careful judgments. This isn't a race to be first back. When we come back, we want it to be at the right time, for the right reasons, under the right circumstances." As for a possible timeframe for the resumption of games, Bettman said, "I don't think anybody knows for certain. We're going to have to take things one step at a time, because the health and well-being of our players is paramount to anything we're focused on. ...

"We'd like to be able to get our training facilities open. We'd like our guys to be able to work themselves back into shape. But this is something we're going to continue to evaluate on a day-to-day basis." According to Bettman, the state of the pandemic isn't the only factor in terms of the potential restart of the season.

"Our health concerns for the players really fit into two categories: One is obviously COVID-19, and two, whatever we're going to do, we don't want them playing games until they're back in game shape," the commissioner said. "So we're going to continue to monitor things, and when the guidance from the medical people is right and the governmental authorities are comfortable, then we'll take step one, which is reopening our training facilities." Bettman said he is speaking regularly with NHL Players Association executive director Don Fehr, and that league and union officials are collaborating as part of a Return to Play Committee.

"Having the committee that's been put together with the players is important so that we can get the feedback on the issues that are important to them and how to resolve them, and that we can be communicating how we're focusing on the things we think that need to be done," Bettman said. "It's been extraordinarily collaborative, constructive and cooperative, and I couldn't be more pleased with the interaction that we're having." The NHL season was suspended on March 12 with all teams having played between 68 and 71 of their scheduled 82 regular-season games.

At least eight NHL players have tested positive for COVID-19: five unnamed members of the Ottawa Senators and three unnamed members of the Colorado Avalanche. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WHO should be ashamed of itself, it is like a PR agency for China: Trump

US President Donald Trump Thursday said the World Health Organization should be ashamed of itself, as he likened it to a public relations agency for China. The Trump Administration has launched a probe into the role of the WHO on coronaviru...

Andhra Pradesh govt sets up control room to help stranded people

Andhra Pradesh government has set up a control room for helping people stranded at other places. Andhra people which are stranded in other states can call 0866-2424680 and other states people stranded in Andhra can call 1902 and give their ...

Coronavirus shatters silver screen dreams for India's Bollywood

Indias film industry, purveyor of song-and-dance spectacles to millions, will take at least two years to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening big-ticket projects, putting at risk tens of thousands of jobs....

With no source of income Sri Lanka refugees in Chennai brace for coronavirus crisis

With lockdown in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, some Sri Lankan refugees living in Chennai are facing hardships as they have no source of income. The nationwide lockdown was first imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020