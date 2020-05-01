Charles Aranguiz signs contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen on Friday announced that Charles Aranguiz has signed a contract extension with the club. The 31-year-old will now stay in the club until June 30, 2023.

"Bayer 04 have agreed to a three-year extension to the contract with Werkself player Charles Aranguiz that was due to run out in the summer of 2020. The Chile international, signed in the summer of 2015 from top Brazilian club Internacional Porto Alegre, has penned a deal in Leverkusen to 30 June 2023," the club said in a statement. Sporting director Simon Rolfes said extending Aranguiz's contract is a good sign for a successful future of the club.

"Charles can read a game, accelerate at the right moment, he radiates an incredible calm and gives his teammates support and security. Extending his contract for another three years is a good sign for a successful future on the pitch and also a signal to the rest of the team," Rolfes said. Reflecting on the same, Aranguiz said: "I've experienced a lot of things here, played in big games with great teammates. This club and really all members of staff always supported me and given me the feeling of being welcome here - especially at the beginning when I wasn't able to play for a long time due to my torn Achilles. I've had a wonderful time here and I'll give my all for us to achieve something great in the next three years. This season would be good if it hopefully gets going again soon." (ANI)