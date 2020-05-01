Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charles Aranguiz signs contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen on Friday announced that Charles Aranguiz has signed a contract extension with the club.

ANI | Leverkusen | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:41 IST
Charles Aranguiz signs contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen's Charles Aranguiz (Photo/ Bayer Leverkusen Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bayer Leverkusen on Friday announced that Charles Aranguiz has signed a contract extension with the club. The 31-year-old will now stay in the club until June 30, 2023.

"Bayer 04 have agreed to a three-year extension to the contract with Werkself player Charles Aranguiz that was due to run out in the summer of 2020. The Chile international, signed in the summer of 2015 from top Brazilian club Internacional Porto Alegre, has penned a deal in Leverkusen to 30 June 2023," the club said in a statement. Sporting director Simon Rolfes said extending Aranguiz's contract is a good sign for a successful future of the club.

"Charles can read a game, accelerate at the right moment, he radiates an incredible calm and gives his teammates support and security. Extending his contract for another three years is a good sign for a successful future on the pitch and also a signal to the rest of the team," Rolfes said. Reflecting on the same, Aranguiz said: "I've experienced a lot of things here, played in big games with great teammates. This club and really all members of staff always supported me and given me the feeling of being welcome here - especially at the beginning when I wasn't able to play for a long time due to my torn Achilles. I've had a wonderful time here and I'll give my all for us to achieve something great in the next three years. This season would be good if it hopefully gets going again soon." (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Insurers return part of auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving

Major U.S. insurers are offering credit to auto and motorcycle policyholders following a decline in driving, as most Americans stay at home under widespread orders to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.Following is a list of c...

Man held for looting several houses in Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burgling houses in southeast Delhis Kalkaji area, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Govind puri, they said. On Thursday, police got a tip-off and a...

Over 5k migrant labourers return to UP from Madhya Pradesh

Over 5,000 migrant labourers returned to Uttar Pradesh on Friday from Madhya Pradesh in 155 buses and their medical check-ups were being conducted, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said. He said 5,259 labourers from Mad...

Nigeria government directs civil servants to resume on Monday

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed civil servants from Grade level 14 and above to resume on Monday. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, said in a circular on April 30.The circular reads Further...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020