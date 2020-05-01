Report: Titans decline 2021 option for WR Davis

The Tennessee Titans declined the fifth-year option for wide receiver and former No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis, NFL Network reported Friday. Davis, who saw his targets drop by nearly half last season, will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 campaign.

Through three seasons, the 25-year-old wideout has 142 catches for 1,867 yards and six touchdowns in 42 games. After catching 65 of 112 targets for 891 yards and four scores in 16 starts in 2018, Davis regressed with 43 receptions on 69 targets for 601 yards and two TDs in 15 games (11 starts) in 2019.

The Titans drafted Davis fifth overall in 2017, one of three wide receivers drafted in a five-pick stretch in the top 10. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Chargers picked up Mike Williams' fifth-year option. Williams was the seventh pick overall in '17.

Washington speedster John Ross, who went ninth to the Cincinnati Bengals, has not yet had his 2021 option picked up. --Field Level Media