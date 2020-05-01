Packers sign fourth-year DL Hester

The Green Bay Packers signed free agent defensive lineman Treyvon Hester on Friday. Terms were not disclosed.

Hester, 27, appeared in 15 games for the Washington Redskins in 2019 and registered eight tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Drafted in the seventh round out of Toledo by Oakland in 2017, Hester has 40 tackles and two sacks in 41 games with the Raiders (2017), Philadelphia Eagles (2018) and Redskins.

Hester has never played more than 346 snaps in a season and will likely be a rotational player with the Packers. --Field Level Media