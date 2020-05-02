Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-05-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 00:59 IST
Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Mahomes' confidence seems founded considering he could become the highest-paid player in NFL history before the calendar flips to 2021. The 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP has two seasons left on his rookie contract, which might go down as one of the biggest bargains since Russell Wilson spent three years under the million-dollar mark with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million extension last July.

But Mahomes, the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, doesn't sound like he's in any rush to catch up with Wilson, currently the league's highest-paid passer. "I want to be a Chief for a long time," Mahomes said Friday. "I want to have a contract that says that and then I can go out there and know I have that security and everything like that. I understand and trust the Chiefs' organization and everybody in it will handle it the right way. I trust my representation that they're going to ease my mind and let me go out there and just love the game that I've loved playing.

"Whenever it happens, it happens." Team chairman Clark Hunt said in January, as the Chiefs were preparing for the Super Bowl, that a long-term extension might not happen for "three months, six months."

That's not a concern in Kansas City since the Chiefs picked up Mahomes' option for the 2021 season this week. Mahomes plans to be ready to put pen to paper on that contract whenever the Chiefs present it, and he'll also be prepared for the 2020 season when that comes. While team facilities are closed and workouts are unlikely to happen over the summer, Mahomes is getting his time in thanks to his "fitness guru" girlfriend and some timely planning.

"She actually writes up a lot of the workouts that I was doing before we got to these offseason training things, so her, my trainer in Dallas and (Chiefs strength coach Barry Rubin) have all kind of put together these workout plans for me to make sure that I am getting what I need," Mahomes said. "And I actually got lucky enough that before all this happened, I had already started putting a weight room in my house, so I have a lot of the equipment already at the house and am able to utilize a lot of that stuff."

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HellRaisers improve to 4-0 in WePlay! Pushka League

HellRaisers remained perfect on Friday by recording a sweep of winless B8 at the WePlay Pushka League. FlyToMoon 2-3 moved into third place in the Commonwealth of Independent States group following a 2-1 victory over Team Spirit 1-3. Both o...

Georgia businesses free to reopen as other U.S. states begin unwinding shutdowns

Nearly every business in Georgia was free to reopen on Friday after being shut for weeks, in a move closely watched by the U.S. government and other states to see if the lifting of restrictions triggers a spike in coronavirus deaths. With a...

Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming

Patrick Mahomes confidence seems founded considering he could become the highest-paid player in NFL history before the calendar flips to 2021. The 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP has two seasons left on his rookie contract, which m...

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020