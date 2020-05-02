Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA postpones draft lottery, combine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 02:59 IST
NBA postpones draft lottery, combine
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The NBA announced Friday that it has postponed the draft lottery and draft combine. Both events were slated to take place in Chicago. The lottery was scheduled for May 19 with the combine featuring draft hopefuls running May 21-24.

The NBA didn't reveal new dates for either event. "More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials," the league said in a statement.

ESPN reported that the NBA also discussed pushing back the June 25 draft during a board of governors' conference call but decided not to take action. It remains a strong possibility that the festivities will eventually be pushed back as the league still hopes to resume its season that was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The league also discussed delaying the start of the 2020-21 season until December, according to ESPN.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea's Kim Jong-un makes 'first public appearance' in 20 days

Contradicting reports over his health condition, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance after 20 days of absence. Yonhap news agency reported that the state media on Saturday showed the North Korean leader, who...

White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress on coronavirus response

Top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci will not testify next week to a congressional committee examining the Trump administrations response to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said on Friday, calling it counterproductive to have in...

Alberta launches Canada's first contact tracing app as economy slowly reopens

The Canadian province of Alberta on Friday launched the countrys first phone app to trace contacts of people infected with the coronavirus, as the country slowly restarts its economy. Increased testing and contact tracing are key parts of p...

Bruins G Halak signs one-year contract

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak signed a one-year contract worth 2.25 million, the team announced Friday. Halak, who will turn 35 on May 13, was playing in the final season of a two-year contract. He was poised to be an unrestricted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020