Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labuschagne expecting packed schedule once cricket resumes

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 02-05-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 12:26 IST
Labuschagne expecting packed schedule once cricket resumes
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

Australian run-machine Marnus Labuschagne is gearing up for a packed schedule to make up for the time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic once cricket resumes. All cricket is on hold right now due to the pandemic sweeping through the globe with several tours and tournaments being either canceled or postponed.

"There is going to be a lot of tours that will need to be made up," Labuschgne told Australian Associated Press. "There's going to be a whole heap of cricket in a very short time frame. We'll be making up for a missed time, that schedule is just going to be packed." Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was called off after the first match, while the T20 World Cup is facing an uncertain future. With several tours being rescheduled in an already congested calendar, Laubuschagne feels players will be expected to play a lot more than usual.

"It's going to be a bit different from what we're used to. We're going to have to be ready coming out of this break to play heaps and heaps of cricket." The 25-year-old, who rose to fame after coming in as Steve Smith's concussion substitute in the Ashes last year, is disappointed to see the English county season also suffer. "It's very sad. I really enjoyed it last year. I loved Glamorgan, hence why I signed a two-year extension. It's disappointing to see them and England cricket in trouble," he said.

Several boards like Cricket Australia are facing a financial crisis and the youngster feels the entire cricket community should come together and do whatever is in their hands to get the sport going again. "It's our responsibility, cricket, on the whole, to make sure once this period is over that we get games on television and get the sport started again. We need to support each other," he added.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore to ease some coronavirus curbs over next few weeks

Singapore will start easing some curbs put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus over the next few weeks, authorities said on Saturday, as the city-state takes the first tentative steps towards reopening its economy. Selected ac...

Worst of COVID-19 is over but people should follow precautions: Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday that the worst phase of coronavirus epidemic in India appears to be over, but people should continue to follow all precautions and guidelines.I think the worst is over. But...

Pak registers highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan registered its highest single day increase in the coronavirus cases with 1,297 new infections, taking the total number to 18,114, officials said on Saturday. The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to 417 with 32 fatalitie...

Guterres' ceasefire appeal is global: UN spokesman as Pak engages in unprovoked firing along LoC

The ceasefire appeal by UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst the coronavirus pandemic is global and should be applied everywhere, including along the Line of Control, his spokesperson said, as Pakistani forces engaged in unprovoked firing along...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020