Jess Jonassen keen to stay at Brisbane Heat to lift third consecutive WBBL title

Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen admitted that she wants to stay at Brisbane Heat as the reigning Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) champions look to re-sign their star players in the pursuit of their third straight title.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 02-05-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 12:36 IST
Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen. Image Credit: ANI

Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen admitted that she wants to stay at Brisbane Heat as the reigning Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) champions look to re-sign their star players in the pursuit of their third straight title. "There's no doubt in my mind where I want to be playing. Queensland and Brisbane is home for me and hopefully, I can keep it that way," cricket.com.au quoted Jonassen as saying.

The two-time winners have a tough job to do for the upcoming sixth edition of the tournament as most of their champion players will get off-contract before the commencement of the competition. "Given the amount of people off-contract for us, there was discussion leading into the end of last season about wanting to keep quite a few of that core group together," Jonassen said.

"With this COVID-19 stuff going on, it's obviously thrown a bit of a spanner in the works given you don't really know what your international set-up might look like," she added. Jonassen said the playing group are desperate to stay together and the all-rounder is hoping to sign a new deal shortly.

"In terms of our domestic group, we've got a really strong core group there and hopefully they can stick with the Heat and hopefully go all the way and potentially do a three-peat," she said. The left-arm pacer is hopeful of lifting the third title with the good squad which also includes some new signings.

"It's definitely not going to be easy (to win a third title), whatever the team looks like. But I'm hopeful that we'll keep a really good squad together and if we have to bring new people in, I'm sure they'll be able to fit in with what we're trying to create at the Heat," the left-handed batter said. (ANI)

