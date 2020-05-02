Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Ham's Brady sure Premier League can overcome restart challenges

PTI | London | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:15 IST
West Ham's Brady sure Premier League can overcome restart challenges
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady insists that every Premier League club wants to complete the season despite there being "a lot of obstacles" to restarting the campaign. Clubs were presented with the league's "Project Restart" plans at a meeting on Friday and were told the remaining 92 matches of the 2019-2020 season must be played at neutral venues.

That is an extra sticking point to a litany of other logistical issues as there remains opposition on sporting integrity grounds about the idea of not finishing the campaign on a home-and-away basis. "At yesterday's meeting, every club said it wants the season to restart," said Brady in her column for the Sun newspaper.

"The only common theme from all the Prem clubs is that any compromises have to be fair and uphold the integrity of the game. "Players and managers have to be key decision-makers on the protocols as there is a long way to go from where we are now to actually getting playing again.

"There are a lot of obstacles to overcome and no doubt many compromises to make." Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said on Thursday that the idea of not playing matches home and away was a "further imperfection" on top of games being behind closed doors. Before plans to return to playing can progress, the Premier League clubs must also address the thorny issues of testing and player welfare.

Players, coaches and backroom staff would reportedly be tested two or three times a week and could be forced to quarantine in hotels away from their families to help prevent the spread of the virus. The Bundesliga's ambitious plans to return to playing matches this month were dealt a blow with the news on Friday that three people at Cologne have tested positive for coronavirus and been placed in a 14-day quarantine.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero admitted this week that players are "scared" at the prospect of being rushed back into action, while Brighton's Glenn Murray questioned whether it is right for football's return to drain resources from public services such as ambulance crews and police. The proposal of neutral venues by the Premier League is designed to reduce the number of medical, security and broadcast personnel needed at every match.

"It's clear that the location of the games when the league recommences will be subject to approval from both the Government and Sports Grounds Safety Authority," added Brady. "They could argue neutral grounds better protect the welfare of all involved and reduce the burden on public services like police and ambulance."

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient dies in Haryana, total cases rise to 376

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana rose to five with one more fatality on Saturday while 19 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases to 376, officials said. The 62-year-old woman from Ambala Cit...

Lockdown: Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand; officials welcome them with flowers, food.

Lockdown Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthans Kota reaches Jharkhand officials welcome them with flowers, food....

Sudan moves to criminalize female genital mutilation

Sudanese officials said Saturday they are working to criminalize the widespread practice of female genital mutilation after the transitional government approved a landmark draft law. Under the proposed amendment to the criminal code, anyone...

Goa AAP wants Lokayukta to probe Ajgaonkar's corruption claim

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Saturday filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, asking it to take cognizance of a statement by Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar that all 40 MLAs in the state are corrupt. Goa AAP convener Elvis Gomes sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020