Sunil Chhetri asks Netflix to give his fan two-month free subscription

Coming to the rescue of his fan, India football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Sunday asked streaming giant Netflix to give two-month free subscription to the kid.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 10:57 IST
India football skipper Sunil Chhetri (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Coming to the rescue of his fan, India football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Sunday asked streaming giant Netflix to give two-month free subscription to the kid. He also said that if Netflix India indeed makes it happen, then he will send a signed shirt and picture their way.

Replying to Netflix India's tweet in which they asked for Chhetri's autograph, the football skipper on Sunday replied: "In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal?" On Saturday, Chhetri posted a hilarious tweet and revealed that a fan asked him for his Netflix ID and password to pass the time during this lockdown phase.

The fan asked Chhetri for his Netflix credentials and even suggested him to change the password after the ongoing nationwide lockdown is over. "Chhetri Bhai, Give me the USER ID and password of Netflix. Lockdown ke baad change kar lena password," a fan messaged Chhetri on Facebook.

The 35-year-old footballer in a witty manner said he was really thinking to consider the demand since the user had his priorities sorted. Chhetri is India's all-time top scorer and the second-highest in the list of active international scorers in world football.

For his brilliant performances, he was awarded 'Hero of the League' title in the 2017-18 Indian Super League and was also adjudged the 'AIFF Player of the Year' for the year 2017. Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

