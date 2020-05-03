Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:19 IST
The following are the top stories at 1715 hours: SPO-VIRUS-MINISTER-LD CAMPS Plan to resume national camps shut due to COVID-19 from May end: Sports Minister New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said his ministry is devising a plan to ensure a phased resumption of national camps for Olympic-bound athletes by the end of this month but others might have to wait till at least September. SPO-RIJIJU-TRIALS I called social media sprint sensations for trials to appear hands-on: Rijiju New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday conceded that calling for urgent trials for social media sprint sensations, seen running with buffaloes, were decisions taken under pressure to appear hands-on in his job.

SPO-VIRUS-BOX-SPARRING Sparring in times of social distancing: Not for boxers till guidelines on safety in place New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) There is still some time before training resumes at national camps but even when it does, boxers will not engage in any sparring till clear guidelines are in place to ensure their safety in a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-VIRUS-GANGULY Current situation is like Test match on dangerous wicket: Ganguly on COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is deeply saddened and intimidated by the devastation caused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has equated the unprecedented crisis to playing a Test match on a dangerous wicket.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT The thought of facing Lee took my sleep away, don't want to face Hazlewood now: Rohit New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The thought of standing up to Brett Lee's thunderbolts had taken Rohit Sharma's "sleep away" when he first started out but among the current lot, Josh Hazlewood is one speedster the India swashbuckler "doesn't want to face" in Tests. SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR-ROHIT Rohit has an edge over Kohli in terms of impact in white-ball format: Gambhir New Delhi, May 03 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels that Rohit Sharma has been able to make more impact in white ball cricket compared to Virat Kohli despite Indian skipper's staggering statistics in shorter formats.

SPO-CRI-RUSSELL IPL is where I get most goosebumps, want to retire in KKR jersey: Andre Russell New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell says playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL is where he gets the "most goosebumps" and wants to remain in that side till his very last game in the league. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-LANGER Current situation an opportunity to fix Australia's club and state cricket setups, feels Langer Melbourne, May 3 (PTI) Australia coach Justin Langer is looking at the COVID-19 pandemic as "an amazing opportunity" to fix the issues that have seeped into the country's once thriving state and club level setups.

SPO-VIRUS-HOCK-PAK COVID-19 could lead to hockey's slow death in Pakistan: PHF Karachi, May 3 (PTI) Hockey in Pakistan is already under severe financial stress and the coronavirus pandemic has only made the situation more worrisome and could lead to the slow death of the national sport in the country, said PHF secretary general Asif Bajwa. SPO-CRI-SHAMI I thought of committing suicide thrice, reveals Shami New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) In a startling revelation, India speedster Mohammed Shami has claimed that he thought of committing suicide thrice while battling personal issues a few years ago, forcing his family to keep a watch over him at all times.

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus: Kejriwal.

Journalists must perform duties fearlessly: Mamata

Hailing the role of press in a democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged media persons to work fearlessly. Taking to Twitter, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the CM said she respected journalists for ...

MCA Apex Council member Sarnaik helps Maidan groundsmen

Mumbai Cricket Association MCA apwx council member Vihang Sarnaik has come in the aid of around 45 groundsmen, whose livelihood have been affected due to the countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Today, I tried my best t...

Suspension of travel by flight, Delhi Metro and bus will continue in the national capital: Kejriwal.

