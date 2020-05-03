Lockdown: MCA postpones all matches till May 17

With the nationwide lockdown forthe coronavirus outbreak extended till May 17, the MumbaiCricket Association has further postponed its local matches

"Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to postponeall its cricket matches which were scheduled to be playedbetween 14th March and 17th May 2020 due to the ongoingCOVID-19 situation," the cricket body said on its website onSunday

The MCA also said its office, housed inside theWankhede Stadium premises, will be shut till May 17, addingthat the last date of payment of annual subscription for 2020-21 for ordinary and associate members had been extended tillfurther notice.