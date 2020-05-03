Left Menu
Kohli, Rohit, Sania take part in online concert to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:45 IST
Kohli, Rohit, Sania take part in online concert to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic

India skipper Virat Kohli, limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and tennis star Sania Mirza were among sports personalities, who took part in an online concert to raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 2 lakh people globally. As part of the initiative by 'iFor India', actors, musicians, singers, sportspersons and business leaders came together to entertain people from their homes in a bid to help the COVID-19 pandemic cause.

The proceeds from the concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by GiveIndia, a donation platform. "Two weeks ago, we started work on India''s biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home," a message from #IForIndia, the concert for our times, said.

Among others to attend the concert include, Kohli's actress wife Anushka, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bryan Adams, Gulzar, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Sophie Turner, Zoya Akhtar and Vidya Balan..

