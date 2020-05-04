Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Athletics: Duplantis, Lavillenie settle for tie in garden pole vault challenge

Former Olympic pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie of France and Sweden's world record holder Mondo Duplantis shared the spoils in the Ultimate Garden Clash, despite competing in locations 8,000km apart during the COVID-19 lockdown. Along with American Sam Kendricks, the trio attempted to vault 5m as many times as they could in 30 minutes in a format they devised together, connected via a live video link streamed to fans on the social media channels of World Athletics. NFL: League on track for full season starting on September 10

The National Football League (NFL), the only major American sporting league so far largely unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak, says it is on course to begin its season on time in September. "We plan announcing late next week the full regular season schedule that begins with Kickoff on September 10 and culminates with the Super Bowl in Tampa February 7, 2021," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to Reuters. Biden backs U.S. women's team after lawsuit setback

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday voiced his support for the U.S. women's soccer team, a day after it suffered a setback in its gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation. The team's claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to U.S. Soccer. Singles only and don't shake on it: Austrians return to the tennis court

Austria's loosened lockdown means tennis players can return to the court as long as they stick to coronavirus-related rules - singles only, no touching each other's tennis balls, and definitely no shaking hands at the net. Tennis is one of several social-distancing-compatible sports the conservative-led government allowed to resume from May 1, part of a second wave of lockdown easing. Others include golf, horse riding, archery, shooting and mini golf. On this day: Born May 4, 1989: Rory McIlroy, Northern Irish golfer

The North of Ireland Amateur Open in 2005 was not an event expected to produce much glamour, but a 16-year-old Rory McIlroy was dressed to impress. His snow-white turtleneck and pants were underlined by a pink belt as well as a pink stripe running across his back. Ex-MLB All-Star Keough dies at 64

Former All-Star pitcher Matt Keough died Saturday of undisclosed causes. He was 64. He had been serving as a special assistant with the Oakland Athletics, who announced his death. PGA Championship venue Harding Park reopening on Monday

The Harding Park golf course which is scheduled to host the PGA Championship in August will reopen on Monday. The course closed seven weeks ago due to a local "shelter in place" order in San Francisco over coronavirus concerns. Teams worried about coronavirus affecting older staff

The NBA will have to decide who is considered essential game staff should play resume amid the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reported. One of the concerns weighing on NBA teams is the age of people typically deemed essential to a team, such as a member of the coaching staff or a general manager, or whether they have a preexisting medical condition. Trudeau: NHL players likely subject to quarantine

Should the NHL restart its 2019-20 season, players on Canadian teams who have been out of the country likely would need to quarantine before they can rejoin their teammates, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday. "I think it's a question we'll have to look into," Trudeau said in a press briefing. "Certainly at a strict minimum, anyone who arrives from another country will have to follow all the rules of quarantine in an extremely strict manner, but we're not there yet in our discussions with the NHL." Weightlifting: 'The Mountain' Bjornsson deadlifts 501 kg to set world record

Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor's Power Gym in Iceland. Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.