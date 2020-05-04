Left Menu
Indian women's hockey team's initiative raises Rs 20 lakh to help people affected by lockdown

Indian women's hockey team has raised Rs 20 lakh through an 18-day fitness challenge in an attempt to help the poor and migrant workers, whose livelihood has been affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:36 IST
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's hockey team has raised Rs 20 lakh through an 18-day fitness challenge in an attempt to help the poor and migrant workers, whose livelihood has been affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The raised amount will be contributed to feeding more than 1000 families.

The team had launched an 18-day fitness challenge, starting April 17 to raise funds for the charity. The challenge concluded on May 3. While the challenge aimed to raise crowdfunding for the cause, the movement also encouraged people to use this opportunity to adapt to an active lifestyle during the nation-wide lockdown.

Reflecting on the same, Indian team skipper Rani Rampal said the response was 'really overwhelming' and thanked everyone who took part in the initiative. "The response we have received was really overwhelming. People, especially Indian hockey lovers from across the globe took part in the challenge and contributed for the cause. On behalf of the Indian Women Team, I would like to thank everyone who took part in this initiative to help the poor," Rampal said in a statement.

"It was heartening to see many Hockey India Member Units, legends and former India hockey players show their support by taking part in this initiative and we are truly grateful," she added. During the initiative, each day a player gave a new challenge and tagged 10 people on their social media handles to take up the challenge and donate Rs 100 to the fundraiser.

Indian team vice-captain Savita said she never anticipated such an 'immense' outcome. "Initially when we discussed this challenge with our Chief Coach and understood how online fundraiser works, we didn't think that the outcome would be so immense. But we saw people's support grow day-by-day. Many of them would send us messages and patted our backs for taking this up and it encouraged us more," Savita said.

"We would also like to thank Hockey India and our Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne and entire support staff for backing us in this initiative which we felt very strongly about because most of us in the team come from very difficult financial backgrounds," she added. Hailing the team for their initiative, Hockey India President Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad said 'this makes us extremely proud of the players'.

"It is very heartening to see the Indian Women's Hockey Team take up such a thoughtful initiative. I have been informed that hundreds of people have already benefited from this cause and have received dry rations, this makes us extremely proud of the players. The team has shown that sportspeople always have a big heart and come forward to help when needed. I not only congratulate the team on behalf of Hockey India, but I also like to thank them for taking this cause up and feeding the needy," Ahmad said. The charity from crowdfunding raised by the Indian Women's Hockey Team was donated to a Delhi-based NGO Uday Foundation. (ANI)

