Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Dutch coach Koeman expected to leave hospital after heart problem

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:58 IST
Soccer-Dutch coach Koeman expected to leave hospital after heart problem
Representative Image

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is expected to be discharged from hospital on Monday after being admitted with a heart problem, his agent said. The 57-year-old had two stents inserted into blocked arteries and is in a stable condition, agent Rob Jansen said. He was taken from his home to hospital in Amsterdam by ambulance on Sunday after feeling poorly following a morning cycle ride.

The Dutch football association wished Koeman a speedy recovery. "It was a shock but thankfully it is already a lot better," the KNVB said. Koeman has been a Dutch coach for just over two years and oversaw the country's qualification for the European Championship.

But for the COVID-19 pandemic, he would now have been preparing to take the team to their first major tournament in six years after they had missed out on Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia. The Euros have been postponed to next year.

Koeman, whose playing career included European Cup success with both PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, was a manager at Everton in England before he was named coach of his home nation.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda: RMC asks partners to include media into COVID-19 recovery plans

Marking the Press Freedom Day, the Rwanda Media Commission RMC which is a self-regulatory body of journalists in Rwanda, has asked its partners to include media into their COVID-19 recovery plans.RMC said in a statement that news organizati...

With testing, Iceland claims major success against COVID-19

Winter storms isolated the northern village of Hvammstangi from the rest of Iceland. Then spring brought the coronavirus, isolating villagers from each other. Now, as summer approaches, residents hope life is getting back to some kind of no...

Sterling falls as new U.S.-China tensions strengthen the dollar

The pound fell to its lowest level since Wednesday overnight, driven by a stronger dollar as China-U.S. relations worsened, but it erased some losses in early London trading on Monday. The U.S. government made a renewed effort to blame Chin...

Russia's coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.This brought Russias nationwide tally to 145,268, the countrys coronavirus crisis response center said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020