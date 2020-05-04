Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amir had an obligation to help Pakistan cricket in tough situations: Mohammad Asif

Former pacer Mohammad Asif believes that Mohammad Amir had an obligation to help Pakistan cricket in tough situations.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:10 IST
Amir had an obligation to help Pakistan cricket in tough situations: Mohammad Asif
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir . Image Credit: ANI

Former pacer Mohammad Asif believes that Mohammad Amir had an obligation to help Pakistan cricket in tough situations. Asif was referring to Amir's decision to retire from the longest format of the game at just the age of 27.

"I curse the PCB for how they rescued his career. But it was his obligation to help Pakistan cricket in a tough situation and he should have stayed, especially when they had helped him return," ESPNCricinfo quoted Asif as saying. "Anyway, it's the PCB's decision to let him go, but if he is meant to leave Test cricket at this age, it really is a curse upon those who fought so hard to bring him back. And did anyone ever take Amir's name, saying he was the toughest bowler to handle? Definitely no," he added.

Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir, and Salman Butt were involved in a spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan's tour of England in 2010. All three were handed substantial bans, but Pakistan decided to bring back Amir in international cricket in 2016.

Amir then shook the world with this announcement of retiring from the longest format in Jule 2019. He finished his test career with an average of 30.47 and taking 119 wickets. His decision was criticised by many former Pakistan cricketers like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar. "It's about how compassionate you are. If the PCB invested so much in you then it's your duty to rescue them in Test cricket. If they had done the same with me, then I'd still be available to rescue Pakistan in Test cricket for the next two years. I know there are fitness standards, but I can work that out and whatever is required I can do it," Asif said.

Asif played 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and 11 T20Is for Pakistan and the pacer managed to take 165 wickets across all formats. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had also remarked that Asif was the toughest bowler he faced in his career. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Saras Collection launched to showcase daily utility products made by rural SHGs

The Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, launched The Saras Collection on the Government e-Marketplace GeM portal at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi today. A uniq...

Livestream viewings help keep Sweden's housing market going amid pandemic

Social distancing rules are prompting Swedens real estate to turn increasingly to livestreaming house viewings to keep the property market going amid fears of a sharp price fall as COVID-19 hits the economy.While Sweden has opted against th...

Bihar govt to pay rail fare of stranded workers, students returning to state: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that stranded people of Bihar, including migrants and students, coming back to the state via special trains will not have to pay for rail tickets and their fare will be paid by the state gove...

Maha: Queues outside liquor shops amid confusion on opening

Long queues were seen outside liquor outlets in Mumbai and Pune on Monday, a day after the state government said shops of non-essential items, including liquor, will be allowed to open in COVID-19 non-containment zones, but to the dismay of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020