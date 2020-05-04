Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 1993: Inzamam-ul-Haq registered his first Test century

It was on May 4, 1993, when former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq registered his first century in the longest format of the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:39 IST
On this day in 1993: Inzamam-ul-Haq registered his first Test century
Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on May 4, 1993, when former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq registered his first century in the longest format of the game. He brought up the milestone against West Indies in the third Test of the three-match series at Antigua Recreation Ground.

In the match between Pakistan and West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Carl Hooper starred for the hosts in the first innings as he played an unbeaten knock of 178 runs to take West Indies' total to 438.

For Pakistan, Waqar Younis scalped five wickets. Inzamam came to the crease with Pakistan's score at 108/4.

The right-handed batsman played a knock of 123 runs, studded with 11 boundaries and one six. With this knock, Pakistan posted a total of 326 runs, giving Windies a lead of 112. In the second innings, Windies posted 153/4 and the match ended in a draw.

Inzamam played 120 Tests and 378 ODIs for Pakistan. He finished his career with 20,569 runs across all formats.

The right-handed batsman called time on his career in 2007 and he played his last Test against South Africa in Lahore. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh govt to bear travel cost of migrant workers hailing from state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the government will bear the expenses of the travel fare of the migrant workers from the state if a special train is being run for their return. On the instructions of the Chief Minis...

BRIEF-ExxonMobil Has Indefinitely Postponed Sale Of $2 Bln In Oil And Gas Assets In North Sea - WSJ

EXXONMOBIL HAS INDEFINITELY POSTPONED SALE OF 2 BILLION IN OIL AND GAS ASSETS IN THE NORTH SEA - WSJ OCCIDENTALS 8.8 BILLION DEAL TO SELL ANADARKOS ASSETS IN AFRICA TO FRANCES TOTAL SA IS FACING OBSTACLES IN SOME COUNTRIES- WSJ OCCIDENTAL...

Zoom rival Pexip launches lockdown listing with video roadshow

Norways Pexip announced virtual roadshows on Monday in a step towards becoming the first European company to complete an initial public offering IPO remotely, as it looks to build on demand for video-conferencing due to the coronavirus cris...

Most firms across industries keeping salary hike budgets unchanged amid pandemic: Survey

With the unprecedented situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, companies across the world have re-evaluated their HR practices, and while 50 per cent organisations across industries are keeping their salary hike budgets unchanged, 36 pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020