Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lloris wants Premier League title settled on the pitch

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:36 IST
Lloris wants Premier League title settled on the pitch
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hugo Lloris believes that ending the English Premier League season without declaring Liverpool champions would be "cruel", but the Tottenham captain wants the final table decided on the field. The goalkeeper is following the English social isolation rules at home with his family in London, helping his two oldest daughters with their homework while trying to stay fit in case the reason restarts.

"We're in a situation where everyone wants to finish and get the verdict from the pitch," Lloris told French sports daily L'Equipe. "It would be terrible if it all ended like that with nine or 10 games to go in the Premier League." "We're coming into the most exciting, beautiful time of the season. Nobody wants it to end like this." Liverpool leads the table by 25 points. "It would be cruel for Liverpool with the lead they have. They're practically champions.

"There would be a taste of the unfinished business." The France captain says that resuming the Premier League without fans will be strange. "It'll be weird wherever it happens. Football is not a closed-door sport," he said. "Without spectators, it's not the same sport. That's not how I see football.

"We're here to bond, to share our emotions. We all want full stadiums, with atmosphere, fans, color, and song." "But you have to take the context into consideration." "Everyone has to find the right compromise between health, which is above all else, and the need to finish this season," he added. The British government still has not given any indication when football will be able to resume.

"We have to be ready. Just in case," said Lloris, who was among the players to return to Tottenham's training center last week for individual sessions. The World Cup winner contributed the gloves he wore when Tottenham lost the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool in France for one charity auction. They raised 4,800 euros ($5,250).

He also organized a France team auction with Blaise Matuidi, the Juventus midfielder, and Raphael Varane, the Real Madrid defender, and raised more than 300,000 euros for Paris hospitals. "This gesture does not represent much compared to the investment made by caregivers," he said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

England's COVID-19 hospital death toll has smallest rise since March

Englands COVID-19 hospital death toll rose 204, the lowest daily increase since late March, to 21,384, the health service said.The health service said that three of the 204 patients who died had no known underlying health condition. ...

Odd News Roundup: President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat test; Superheroes, from near and far, join Indonesia's coronavirus battle and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat testCoronavirus test kits used in Tanzania were dismissed as faulty by President John Magufuli on Sunday because he said they had retur...

Ensure seamless inter-state truck movement during lockdown: Centre to states

The Union Home Ministry on Monday asked states and union territories to ensure seamless inter-state truck and goods carrier movement, saying it is necessary for supply of essentials and keep the wheels of the economy rolling during the COVI...

TAIPA says industry needs clarity on resuming construction, installation of new telecom towers

Industry body TAIPA is awaiting clarity on the issue of whether work on construction and installation of new telecom towers can resume, amid significant easing of nationwide curbs aimed at reopening businesses and fuelling Indias economic e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020