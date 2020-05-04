Prithvi Shaw pays tribute to bravehearts of Handwara encounter

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw paid his tribute to security personnel for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Shaw on Monday wrote: "Even during these testing times our tough soldiers stood by their duties at the #Handwara encounter, sacrifices made by them to protect our nation will forever be etched in our memories. I salute each & every one of them & my heartfelt condolences to their families. Jai Hind!"

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, who lost his life in operation in Handwara, had been twice awarded gallantry medals for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions. He is also the first Commanding Officer or a Colonel-rank Army person in the last five years to have lost his life in an encounter with terrorists. Five security personnel including Colonel Sharma, a Major and a police officer were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists.

The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists. While the four Army personnel and the police Sub-Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated. (ANI)