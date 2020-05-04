Virus forces 2020 Women's Tour of Britain cancellation

This year's edition of cycling's Women's Tour of Britain has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, organisers announced Monday. The stage race, first run in 2014, had been due to take place from June 8-13 and was initially postponed in March following the outbreak of the pandemic.

But organisers SweetSpot have now decided it cannot be run this year and have instead asked the International Cycling Union (UCI), world cycling's governing body, for permission to stage next year's edition from June 7-12, 2021. "Following discussions with stakeholders and sponsors, as well as British Cycling and the UCI, we have decided to work towards June 2021 for the next edition of the Women's Tour, and will not seek to re-arrange the race later in 2020," SweetSpot Group chairman Hugh Roberts told the BBC.

"We recognise the unprecedented nature of the current global situation and the challenges for the UCI calendar and so wanted to take an early decision not to look for an alternative 2020 date." The UCI is set to release a revised race calendar for this season on Tuesday ahead of announcing dates for next year in the months ahead. Britain's Lizzie Deignan became the first cyclist to win the Women's Tour twice when she won the 2019 edition.