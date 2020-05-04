Odds swing back to Cam Newton joining Patriots

The odds of Cam Newton joining the New England Patriots strengthened with Andy Dalton officially joining the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Dalton had leapfrogged Newton as the veteran free agent quarterback most likely to join the Patriots following his release by the Cincinnati Bengals last week. But the Texas native soon agreed to terms with the Cowboys, leaving New England again as the favored destination for Newton at several sportsbooks.

FanDuel is offering the Patriots at +250 ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins at +300 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at +500. DraftKings is even more bullish on the Newton-to-New England scenario, with the Patriots offered at +175 followed by the Jaguars (+300), Redskins (+400) and Steelers (+500). DraftKings is offering odds on Newton joining each of the 32 NFL franchises, with his former team the Carolina Panthers among seven teams listed at +10000.

Newton reportedly is not interested in signing for backup money as Jameis Winston did with his one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. The Patriots appear to present one of the few opportunities for Newton to compete for a starting job in 2020. FanDuel is offering second-year player Jarret Stidham at -500 to be New England's starting quarterback in Week 1. Current veteran backup Brian Hoyer is +400 followed by Newton (+850) and undrafted rookie Brian Lewerke (+6000).

It continues the rollercoaster odds of which veteran signal-caller the Patriots will add to the competition -- if they add one at all. Newton's odds of starting Week 1 for the Patriots rose to +600 and +500 at FanDuel and DraftKings after Dalton hit the open market last Thursday. Meanwhile, Dalton's odds shortened from +900 to +200 at FanDuel and +300 at DraftKings.

Interestingly, when Dalton and Newton were both available, FanDuel was offering Stidham at a stronger -200 to start the season opener. The Patriots did not select a quarterback in the NFL draft despite Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. Stidham and Hoyer are currently slated to compete for the job. Lewerke was signed after the draft and is considered a developmental prospect who will compete for a spot on the roster or practice squad.

