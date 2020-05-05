Left Menu
Lynch: Contract talks with Seahawks ongoing

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 10:39 IST
Representative Image

Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to rejoin the Seattle Seahawks late last season, might not be done playing. The 34-year-old free agent running back told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on Monday that his agent is engaged in discussions with the Seahawks about a possible contract.

"Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected,'" Lynch said. "But just as far as right now, what I do know is, I'mma keep it solid. My agent (Doug Hendrickson) has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, (bleep), I'm lookin' good. So I ain't really trippin' too much." Lynch ended his second retirement from the NFL in December when he joined the Seahawks for the regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers. He ran for 34 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in Seattle's 26-21 loss.

In two subsequent playoff games, Lynch carried the ball 18 times for 33 yards and three touchdowns. Lynch initially retired after the 2015 season, when he was limited to 417 rushing yards and three TDs in seven games with the Seahawks.

He came out of retirement to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders in 2017, amassing 891 rushing yards and seven scores in 15 games that year. Lynch played another six games for Oakland in 2018 before landing on injured reserve due to a groin ailment, prompting his second retirement. Lynch began his career by playing three-plus seasons with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him 12th overall in the 2007 draft. In 149 NFL regular-season games (135 starts), he has 10,413 yards and 79 touchdowns on 2,453 carries (4.2 yards per attempt).

Lynch is a five-time Pro Bowl performer, and he made the All-Pro team in 2012 when he gained a career-high 1,590 rushing yards for the Seahawks.

