Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket behind closed door will be strange but it's also game's purest form: Buttler

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:08 IST
Cricket behind closed door will be strange but it's also game's purest form: Buttler

England batsman Jos Buttler says cricket's possible return behind closed doors in the post COVID-19 world will be "strange" but it will also take the game back to its "most purest form" when no one watched the players compete. With the coronavirus outbreak forcing a cricket shutdown across the world, there is speculation that the sport might initially return without fans.

"An interesting thought about when cricket returns, if it comes behind closed doors and there is no fans and stuffs, I know that will be really strange for professional cricketers but in a funny sort of way it will take you back to what it was like when you first started," Buttler said in an interview to Lancashire Cricket. "There is no one watching you and you are playing because you love the game. I know it will be different because you have experienced the other side of it but that is the most purest form of cricket, isn't it?." The global health crisis has forced England and Wales Cricket Board to suspend all professional sport till July 1 in the country and also put in doubt the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Buttler said he is hoping for some form of cricket to return this year. "...one thing that sports does is it brings people together, give people hope. So hope there can be some form of cricket whether it is behind closed doors, or we play the Blasts, just a little bit of something, it would be great to see the boys on field again even if it is for TV, and get that enjoyment from sport again," he said.

"But sports is not on the top of tree with how things going on. But fingers crossed, things can turn in the positive way as quickly as they went the other way." Buttler, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, also praised former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying he has learnt a lot by just watching him during the IPL. "MS Dhoni has always been a big idol of mine and chaos is always going around him, people wanting a bit of him, the cricket and the noise "....it is such a great lesson to just watch him and see first hand how to manage all that thing if you have to perform at the top level and perform in those crunch moment, that certainly has been one of the massive pluses," he said.

The 29-year-old, England's limited over vice-captain, said playing the IPL has been a great learning curve and it taught him to perform under pressure. "It was one of pressures you have to learn, especially in India, as an oversees players, you are one of the four in the team and you know the other four who are not playing are also world class players. So you are under pressure to perform," he said.

"So that's been a great learning curve. One of the things I came out with from the first IPL is to just learn to deal with the chaos." Buttler, who had started his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians in 2016–2017, said his first experience of playing in the cash-rich tournament was quite "tiring". "There is so much going on off the field, with adverts and stuff that you never done before, meet and greet and different things for different sponsors and then thinking about the game all the time and finding ways to switch off," he said.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Announces Manufacturing Partnership with CytoDyn for Drug Product Used in COVID-19 Clinical Trials

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Aji Bio-Pharma, a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce it has entered into a manufacturing services ...

190 Pakistanis stranded in India for over two months due to coronavirus lockdown return home

Over 190 Pakistanis who were stranded in India for over two months due the coronavirus-induced lockdown on Tuesday returned to Pakistan through the Wagah Border. The Border Security Force BSF handed over 193 people, including women and chil...

Germany's Bavaria plans tourism revival this month

The southern German state of Bavaria will partially reopen for tourism this month, the states premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday, with superstores, beer gardens, restaurants, and hotels resuming operations, albeit with restrictions.The a...

Dutch police disperse coronavirus protest in The Hague

The mayor of The Hague on Tuesday issued a statement ordering police to break up a demonstration by around 200 people who had gathered to protest against measures ordered by the government to slow the countrys coronavirus outbreak.Police sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020