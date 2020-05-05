Left Menu
England's Stokes runs half marathon for NHS charities

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:42 IST
England's Stokes runs half marathon for NHS charities

England all rounder Ben Stokes has run his first half marathon to raise money for Britain's National Health Service. World Cup winner Stokes completed the run in one hour and 39 minutes and will donate the money raised to NHS Charities Together and national children's cricket charity Chance to Shine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stokes, who completed the run near his home in the North-East of England, urged fans to donate to a fundraising page set up by three amateur cricketers who ran full marathons in their back garden. After completing the run, in a video posted on his social media channels, the 28-year-old Stokes said: "That was so hard! Please donate if you can, it's all for a great cause: the NHS Charities Together and Chance to Shine." Laura Cordingley, chief executive at Chance to Shine, said "For Ben to see their efforts and decide to support them is really amazing.

"I'm sure he could have raised a huge amount in his own name but to get behind their fundraising page is a really amazing gesture." AFP BS BS.

