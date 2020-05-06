Left Menu
Eli Manning: Jones' second year will be easier without me

Eli Manning expects second-year New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to take a big step forward in his bid to become a leader on the team. His reasoning? Well, Manning won't be there anymore.

"I think it will be easier this year for him to kinda step up as that leader," Manning told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday, as transcribed by the New York Post. "Last year was probably awkward for him, me being there, me being in meeting rooms and just kinda the whole dynamic. Me being gone and hey, he is the quarterback, he is the guy, for him to have that control and the authority over receivers and offensive line.

"I think he's proven to be tough and works hard, he's done all the right things, he has gone in with that approach of keeping his head down and not saying more than he has to, working hard and earning the respect from the teammates. Now he can elevate that where now he's in charge. The questions are coming to him from the coordinator, he's gonna have to give his voice and his opinion on things." The transition process began last season after Manning -- a two-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player -- was benched after Week 2 in favor of Jones, a first-round draft pick who went on to start 12 games. Manning filled in for two starts in Weeks 14 and 15 when Jones was injured, winning his final start at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones, who turns 23 later this month, threw for 3,027 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. --Field Level Media

