Buccaneers re-sign OT Wells

Offensive tackle Josh Wells signed a contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the club announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Buccaneers for Wells, though The Athletic reported Sunday it would be a one-year, $910,000 contract. Wells became an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year on March 18.

Wells, who initially joined the team as a free agent in September, appeared in 13 games (two starts) with Tampa Bay last season. The Buccaneers drafted offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs in the first round (13th overall) of April's draft.

Wells, 29, has played in 52 games (11 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-18) and Buccaneers since entering the NFL out of James Madison in 2014. --Field Level Media