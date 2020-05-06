Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. He's No. 1: Dolphins announce Tua's uniform number

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be looking out for No. 1 when he suits up for the Miami Dolphins. Selected fifth overall by the Dolphins in last month's NFL draft, Tagovailoa joined a team that has retired the number he wore to stardom at Alabama, No. 13. Hall of Famer Dan Marino sported the No. 13 jersey in Miami from 1983-99. MLBPA chief: Players want season, but no proposal presented

MLB Players Association director Tony Clark said the message he has received from players is they want to play in 2020, but they have yet to see a firm plan from Major League Baseball. Clark shared his views of how baseball is addressing its situation with respect to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during an interview with ESPN's Marly Rivera on Tuesday. On this day: Born May 7, 1933: Johnny Unitas, NFL quarterback

Johnny Unitas has been described as the first modern quarterback but he is also an early reminder of the physical price that many pay for their glory days in the National Football League (NFL). Unitas played almost his entire 200-plus game career for the Baltimore Colts, where he was a perfect fit, a humble guy from blue collar Pittsburgh who became beloved in an equally unglamorous city. Governing bodies must balance calendar, says Becker

Tennis governing bodies should use the time during the lengthy coronavirus shutdown to align their interests and fix the imbalance in the calendar, six-times Grand Slam winner Boris Becker told Reuters on Tuesday. Roger Federer called for a merger between the men's and women's tours on social media recently, with the men's ATP Tour Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, and his women's WTA Tour counterpart Steve Simon, both welcoming the suggestion. 76ers GM Brand: Simmons 'close or ready' to return

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons should be able to return from his back injury when the NBA resumes play, general manager Elton Brand said Tuesday in a conference call with the media. Simmons sat out his eighth consecutive game on March 11, and that day the team announced he would be sidelined at least three more weeks due to a nerve impingement in his lower back. Jazz boss: Gobert, Mitchell set to move on from feud

The Jazz's two All-Stars, center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell, are moving past their feud, Utah executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said Tuesday. Speaking on a video conference call with reporters, Lindsey stated that the players are already healing their relationship, which was damaged by Gobert's actions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Tennis world commits over $6 million for COVID-19 player relief program

Tennis's governing bodies and the organisers of the four Grand Slams said on Tuesday they will raise over $6 million to help players affected by the sport's current shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The player relief program will target about 800 singles and doubles players collectively on the men's and women's tours, who are in need of financial support. WTA chief says merger with ATP would not be 'acquisition'

Women's Tennis Association (WTA) chief Steve Simon has said a merger with the men's ATP "makes all the sense in the world" but that it would not take the form of "an acquisition". The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players who depend solely on tournament winnings of the chance to earn a living. Gronk, Big Ben favorites for Comeback Player of Year award

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is a trendy favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors now that he's ended his retirement to play alongside Tom Brady. The Bucs acquired Gronkowski, who is listed at plus-300 on DraftKings and plus-400 on BetMGM Sportsbook, along with a seventh-round draft pick from the New England Patriots last month for a fourth-round pick from the New England Patriots. NFL: Favre received $1.1 million for appearances he didn't make

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre received $1.1 million from the state of Mississippi for public appearances he never made, an audit of the state's Department of Human Services showed. The Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported that Favre received two lump payments totaling that amount and was supposed to make speeches for the money.