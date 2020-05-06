Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA investigating Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Manchester United

The apex football body, FIFA is investigating Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Manchester United.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:14 IST
FIFA investigating Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Manchester United
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes . Image Credit: ANI

The apex football body, FIFA is investigating Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Manchester United. FIFA has decided to look into the matter as Fernandes' former club Samdoria lodged a complaint claiming that they are still owed money from a sell-on clause.

The now Manchester United player had moved to England in January this year for 47 million punds, but Sampdoria, who sold the midfielder to Sporting C.P. three years ago, are now arguing they should have been paid around 4 million euros of the transfer fee due to a 10 per cent sell-on clause. "We can confirm that on 3 April 2020 the Italian club, UC Sampdoria, lodged a claim with FIFA against the Portuguese club, Sporting Clube de Portugal, related to financial obligations set out in the contract corresponding to the transfer of the Portuguese player, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes," Goal.com quoted a FIFA spokesperson as saying.

"The matter is currently being investigated and consequently we cannot provide further comments," he added. 25-year-old Fernandes had spent one season at Sampdoria before signing for Sporting in 2017.

Ever since joining Manchester United, Fernandes has had an immediate impact and has been credited for turning around the fortunes of the team. Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League was suspended in March this year due to COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League clubs yet to settle on protocols

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow says Premier League clubs have yet to settle on protocols to ensure a safe return to playing during the coronavirus pandemic. The league is trying to find a way to resume in June but group pract...

Constable on security duty at Belgaum Collector's residence commits suicide

A police constable engaged in security duty at the Belgaum District Collectors bungalow committed suicide by shooting himself on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Prakash Gurvannavar 32 who was a native of Ambadgatti village...

Total COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan reach 3240

With 47 new cases reported on Wednesday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan stands at 3240, while three have succumbed to the disease today, said Rajasthan Health Department. Out of the total 47 fresh cases, ...

Telangana upset with Centre over plea to raise FRBM limits

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed disappointment over the Centre allegedly not acceding to the states request to raise Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management FRBM limits and defer loans to be paid by the states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020