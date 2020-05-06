APRC goes digital, to conduct virtual International Rally of Whangarei on weekend

The FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) is set to conduct the International Rally of Whangarei virtually from May 8 to 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The online rally can be contested by any gamer of the DiRT Rally 2.0 platform. The virtual event is being held on the same dates on which the New Zealand round was to be held but was postponed. Gamers contest each round as a virtual event, accruing automatically calculated points based on their finishing position. An overall winner will be declared once the final round is completed. Each online event will run to a timetable resembling the originally scheduled event

APRC president Vicky Chandhok says the concept is a stimulating extension to the formal championship

"Knowing how many gaming drivers are already in this space, giving them an international category to contest is very exciting. This gives a truly global opportunity for new drivers to contest our sport, virtually, and very important at the moment, from the safety of their home," Chandok said in a statement. The digital APRC calendar is expected to be at least five rounds, with dates to be confirmed in the near future.