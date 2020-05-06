Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian football season likely over as govt suspends sport until July 31

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:22 IST
Belgian football season likely over as govt suspends sport until July 31
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Belgian government announced Wednesday it was suspending all sporting competitions until July 31, effectively putting an end to the country's football season as favored by most clubs. The decision was acknowledged by the Pro League, the association of Belgian clubs, which will review the "end of season terms and conditions" during its general assembly scheduled on May 15.

Club Brugge, who were 15 points clear with 11 matches to play, would become Belgian champions if the league is declared over. "The Pro League takes note of the decision taken today by the National Security Council which plans to cancel professional football competitions until July 31," it said in a statement.

"It goes without saying that the Pro League and its clubs will respect this decision." The Belgian league recommended the season be declared finished early due to the coronavirus pandemic with the table accepted as final on April 2, becoming the first European league to take such a measure. The following day UEFA called the decision "premature" and "unjustified" and threatened to deprive Belgian clubs of places in European competitions next season.

The decision must still be formally validated at next week's meeting. The Pro League had delayed a vote on whether to end the season three times although clubs were mostly in favor. The Belgian government had already banned all mass gatherings until August 31.

It would become the third European country to put an end to the 2019-20 campaign prematurely following similar measures taken in the Netherlands and France. In contrast, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday gave the Bundesliga the green light to resume the season from mid-May behind closed doors.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Air India's repatriation flights postponed as crew members' COVID-19 tests get delayed

Air Indias repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat mission could not be operated on Wednesday as the crew members COVID-19 tests were not done on time, senior airline officials said. The Vande Bharat mission plans to bring stranded Indi...

Risk of return to COVID-19 lockdowns real unless states lift restrictions gradually, says WHO

Moscow Russia, May 6 SputnikANI World Health Organization WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that risk of returning to lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic is real if countries do not lift restrictions carefully and g...

Woman dies in building collapse in UP's Ghaziabad, 2 family members injured

A 26-year-old married woman died while her sister-in-law and infant nephew sustained injuries after the roof of their house came crashing down in Mustafabad Colony in Loni here on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police suspect that the in...

South Africa opposed to liquidation of national airline SAA - minister

South Africa does not want a fire sale of troubled national airline SAA assets nor for the carrier to be liquidated, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday. Gordhan told a parliamentary committee that the government wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020