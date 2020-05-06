Left Menu
Ravens GM won't rule out signing Antonio Brown

Updated: 06-05-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:30 IST
Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has not ruled out giving out-of-work wide receiver Antonio Brown another second chance. Brown has worked out with Lamar Jackson and is cousins with current Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Last month, Antonio Brown posted a picture of himself in a Ravens uniform to social media.

"We're always assessing the players out there on the streets," DeCosta said in an interview on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Radio. "We're looking at guys, we're making decisions that we think are best for the club, and if we think there's a guy out there who fits us, who's got the skill set to provide value, we'll certainly pounce on that type of guy." Jackson, the NFL MVP last season, endorsed signing the former Pittsburgh star last month, saying "I'd be happy if they signed him. He's a great player. He showed it each and every year he was with the Steelers. But it's not my decision."

The 31-year-old Brown is working out consistently based on his social media posts, but comes with baggage. He was released by the Raiders before playing a game last season and spent only one game with the New England Patriots. He's under investigation from the NFL for separate allegations of sexual assault and sending an accuser threatening text messages. DeCosta said there is no reason to rush into such a signing, but adding talent to the roster would definitely be discussed.

"As Ozzie always used to tell me, we don't play games until September, so we've got a lot of time to build the best team we can build, and we'll continue to do that," DeCosta said. "I look at this time period right here after the draft as a great opportunity to get better as a football team, and we will look to do that." A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns in 131 NFL games.

