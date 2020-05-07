Left Menu
Yankees' Boone 'encouraged' by Judge's recovery

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:11 IST
New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said he is "encouraged" by slugger Aaron Judge's recovery from a broken rib. During an interview Tuesday with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Boone said the sports hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has given Judge time to heal.

"This time down has allowed that rib, that bone to hopefully continue to heal," Boone said. "All signs are encouraging there. Hopefully, this time down allows that rib to heal properly and hopefully have him part of all this as well." Boone said Judge is scheduled for another CT scan later this month. The 28-year-old right fielder's injury was diagnosed with a fractured top right rib in March, an injury he is believed to have originally suffered on a diving play in September.

A two-time All-Star and the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year, Judge batted .272 with 27 home runs and 55 RBIs in 102 games last season. Boone also provided injury updates on slugger Giancarlo Stanton (calf), outfielder Aaron Hicks (elbow) and left-hander James Paxton (back). The manager said Stanton is "ready to go" and Hicks is "trending in a really good direction," while Paxton's rehab has "gone really, really well."

Whenever the baseball season gets underway, the Yankees could have all four players available in time for Opening Day. --Field Level Media

