Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Few NBA teams to open facilities Friday

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 01:17 IST
Report: Few NBA teams to open facilities Friday

As few as three NBA teams are reportedly planning to allow players into team facilities on Friday, the first day the league is permitting individual workouts in states where coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed. USA Today reported the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets are the only franchises certain to host players this week. While "maybe another team or two" may open facilities for players on Friday, others are more than three weeks from hosting players for individual workouts, including the Golden State Warriors, according to the report.

Per the NBA's guidelines, only four players at a time are permitted in the team facility and social distancing practices, including wearing masks when possible, are mandatory. The NBA suspended its season March 11 and has been navigating shifting plans and projections on a potential return for weeks.

Detailed specifications for cleaning and managing the facility and any equipment within the workout areas used by players were set out by the NBA. A to-do list for teams sent Tuesday was more than 14 pages with particulars on preparing and sanitizing the environment for players and team employees.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lyft revenue surprises with 23% rise, 'on path to profitability' despite coronavirus

Lyft Inc on Wednesday surprised investors with higher-than-expected revenue and the ride-hailing company vowed further cost cuts to become profitable as the U.S. coronavirus lockdown batters the economy.The first-quarter results offer a fir...

"Empires & Puzzles" powers Zynga's quarterly beat, lockdowns lift forecast

Zynga Inc raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday after topping analysts estimates for quarterly bookings, as users spent more time playing games like Empires Puzzles while sheltering at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile game ...

Bundesliga plans May 15 restart after government gives green light

Germanys Bundesliga says it plans to re-start on May 15, making it the first of Europes top soccer leagues to get under way following the novel coronavirus stoppage, after being given the green light by the government on Wednesday.The gover...

Colombia readies new state of emergency to ease pain of virus lockdown

Colombias government on Wednesday said it was preparing to declare a second state of emergency to support sectors of the economy that will remain shut down for an extended period to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020