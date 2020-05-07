Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL: '21 salary cap to shrivel due to COVID-19

Unknown financial implications from the coronavirus pandemic might force the NFL to reduce the 2021 salary cap by as much as 50 percent, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. With uncertainty around the 2020 season, including whether fans will be able to attend games at any point, and other revenue-tied variables up in the air, the NFL enters the summer months planning for the limbo that could follow next offseason. Coronavirus could spell end of CONCACAF Hex

The novel coronavirus outbreak will likely mean the end of the Hex, the six-team World Cup qualifying format used by the CONCACAF region, said CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani in an interview with OneSoccer. With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on sport and soccer schedules around the globe, qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup is likely to be impacted as FIFA is forced to overhaul the international calendar. No chance of Fury fighting Wilder without a crowd, says Warren

There is no chance of a rematch between world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder going ahead without a crowd, the Briton's promoter Frank Warren said on Wednesday. Fury overwhelmed Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch in February, seizing the WBC crown with a seventh round stoppage. They had previously fought to a draw in December 2018. MLS teams resume voluntary player workouts amid COVID-19

Major League Soccer players returned to training on Wednesday under strict rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the first step toward a resumption of competition for the North American league that has been shut down since mid-March. A handful of clubs, including 2018 MLS Cup champion Atlanta United and David Beckham's expansion Inter Miami side, held voluntary training after receiving clearance from the league in line with local public health policies. T.O. among NFL celebs in COD charity event

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens headlines a group of former and current NFL players participating in a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament to raise money for COVID-19 charities. Organized by Misfits Gaming Group and presented by SoFi, the $25,000 Wrecked Royale charity event is scheduled for May 13 at 6 p.m. ET. NFL outlines protocols for reopening team facilities

The NFL outlined criteria on Wednesday for teams to begin reopening facilities, as professional sports leagues across North America navigate their way through the coronavirus outbreak. The NFL said the first phase would involve the gradual return of employees to facilities, starting with up to 50% of non-player staffers, while maintaining screening and proper social distancing procedures. Red Sox's McHugh: MLB 'can't tell a guy to risk his life'

While Major League Baseball explores scenarios in which it can start the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, at least one player isn't willing to leave his family to play games in a biodome-like setting. Boston Red Sox right-hander Collin McHugh told MassLive's "The Fenway Rundown" podcast that concerns about his family outweigh his desire to get back on the field. Heavily-restricted NBA practices expected to resume on Friday

NBA teams are expected to get the go-ahead to reopen practice facilities for limited use as early as Friday, less than two months after the coronavirus outbreak forced the suspension of the season. With head and assistant coaches barred and scrimmages forbidden, the workouts are unlikely to resemble business as usual for the NBA but would nonetheless be a step towards normalcy for a league whose season was upended in dramatic fashion in March. 2021 Australian Open could be in danger of cancellation

The 2021 Australian Open will be "compromised" and could even be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tennis Australia chief executive officer Craig Tiley said on Wednesday. Though the Grand Slam event is more than eight months away, concern is already growing, and Tiley's comments to Australian reporters included this eye-opening salvo: IOC board to consider moving upcoming session online

The International Olympic Committee is considering hosting its 136th session in July via livestream amid social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the delay of the 2020 Tokyo Games. The IOC cited the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics as well as "current measures being implemented in Switzerland and around the world" due to the new coronavirus in its announcement on Wednesday, as many parts of the world remain on lockdown.

