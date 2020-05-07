Vandana Katariya 'really enjoys' mentoring young players

Left Menu
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's hockey team player Vandana Katariya said she 'really enjoys' mentoring young players in the team, using the experience she has gained over the years. Katariya, who made her debut in the senior team in 2007, has over 240 International Caps for India.

"When I had started off at the age of 15, I was always very fearless. I would try to use my skills, retain possession for as long as possible, and then aim for the goal. But with time, I realized that you can't play like that, especially when the sport has evolved so much. I also had to evolve, and I have actually enjoyed playing for the team and my teammates," Hockey India's official website quoted Katariya as saying. "Now with experience, and with the influx of so many young players in the team, especially in the midfield and forward-line, I really enjoy the mentoring bit. I know I have the experience which can be helpful to the younger players, and I keep talking to them about different situations that they will face on the field, and what all they can do. It is not as if I want them to follow exactly what I say, but I try to make them use their vision and think for themselves about what decisions they can make," she added.

As the coronavirus-induced lockdown has put a hold on all sporting events across the globe, Katariya said the team is using this time to analyse their opponents by watching their videos. "Obviously the main thing for all of us is always to play hockey on the field, but this time has given us the chance to focus on other key factors which make a team so successful. We haven't been able to be on the pitch, but our minds are always on the pitch," she said.

"We are trying to maintain our fitness levels as best as we can so that when we are back, we are sharper than our opponents. Another aspect that has been talked about is how we are able to analyze different teams from around the world. We are watching various footage and with the help of our Coaching Staff, we are able to gain a lot from that," Katariya added. Hockey India on May 4 announced that the women's hockey team has raised Rs 20 lakh through an 18-day fitness challenge in an attempt to help the poor and migrant workers, whose livelihood has been affected due to the lockdown.

Reflecting on the same, Katariya said: "It was amazing to see the response that we got for the crowdfunding initiative, and we are all very delighted to have been able to provide over 1000 underprivileged families with meals. We are hopeful that the situation improves soon." (ANI)

