SAI makes services inside its stadiums free for IOA, NSFs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:07 IST
The Sports Authority of India has decided to make all services, excluding food, at its stadiums free for tournaments conducted by the IOA and National Sports Federations, which have already been exempted from paying any rent for the venues. The organisers will only have to make arrangements for food and beverages at the time of an event with SAI deciding that electricity, water, housekeeping, and hostel (wherever available), would be given to the IOA and NSFs without any charges.

"...with a view to encourage more sports events, it has been decided to provide electricity, water, hostel (subject to availability) and other allied services/facilities excluding food and cosumables for any International and National level competitions organised by National Sports Federations within the premises of Sports Authority of India free of all costs," stated an order issued on May 5. The government waived off rent on SAI facilities in October last year.

"The sports facilities of SAI have been made available free of cost vide order dated October 25, 2019 for various purposes inter-alia sports events organised by the IOA and NSFs recognised by the Central Government," the order signed by SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj read. A SAI official said the decision was taken keeping in mind Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's vision to make sports a way of life in the country.

"This decision will encourage all NSFs, IOA and private parties to organise more sporting events in the country, which is necessary in realising our goal of making India a sporting nation," the SAI official told PTI. "This will also help organisers willing to host events in the post COVID-19 situation." PTI SSC PM PM

