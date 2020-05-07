Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA players, staff asked to help virus researchers

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:43 IST
NBA players, staff asked to help virus researchers

Dr. Priya Sampathkumar gets asked by her two teen-aged sons every day when they can expect to see NBA games again. She's among the doctors desperately trying to answer that question — and the NBA is now trying to help.

Sampathkumar is on the staff at the Mayo Clinic, which is starting to get support from the NBA and its players for a study that will aim to shed more light on how antibody testing can help the medical world further understand COVID-19. NBA teams were told this week about the study through an invitation for players and staff to volunteer to take part.

"I think this is one step towards understanding when we might be able to open things back up," said Sampathkumar, the Mayo Clinic's Chair of the Immunization and the Infection Prevention and Control Specialty Councils. "It's certainly not that at the end of the study, we're not going to be able to say, 'OK, on X, Y and Z date everything can open up again.'" But every little bit helps right now, which is why the NBA asked teams to assist, if possible. Teams were told that the study would also help doctors understand the prevalence of COVID-19 among infected individuals who were asymptomatic or experienced only mild symptoms. "From a team perspective, and saying this broadly across all teams, participation across the NBA allows for more robust information from the community at large in providing prevalence data," said Dr. Jimmie Mancell, the team physician for the Memphis Grizzlies.

It's a relatively simple process: Teams will receive materials from researchers, then have phlebotomists collect specimens that will be shipped back to the Mayo Clinic. Participants will also have to fill out a survey to gauge their level of potential exposure. Within two days, test results will be known — and because this is about antibodies, it will not take resources away from those doing other testing to identify those who are sick with the virus. Additional goals of the study include being able to identify more patients who could donate plasma and improve care for patients who are dealing with the coronavirus, plus potentially move researchers closer to a vaccine.

"It really has a couple of different potential goals in the sense that one is that it does help to assess the prevalence of antibodies within society in general and certainly for those players who participate with the NBA in terms of exposure," said Dr. John DiFiori, the NBA's director of sports medicine. "But it also is a study that is attempting to do sort of a higher-level validation of a tool that will be more easy at point of care or at home. So, it has two parts to it." The virus has infected more than 3.6 million people worldwide and killed over a quarter-million, according to a tally through Wednesday by Johns Hopkins University. Experts believe the actual number of infections and deaths are higher than what has been officially reported by government agencies. The NBA has not played since March 11. Some teams are reopening facilities on Friday for voluntary workouts, though most are waiting until next week or beyond. And there is no plan to end the shutdown anytime soon.

"Obviously, the goal here is to help support research," DiFiori said. "And the more participation that we have, the better we're able to achieve that.".

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland clears postal voting for presidential election

Polands lower house of parliament gave the green light on Thursday for a presidential election to be held by postal vote following a dispute over whether the vote could take place during the coronavirus pandemic.The election was scheduled t...

Coronavirus attack on US worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the coronavirus outbreak has hit America harder than the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor during World War II, or the 911 terror attacks in 2001, pointing the finger at China. Since emerging in the central...

Global luxury gloom to deepen despite easing lockdowns -Bain

Global sales of luxury goods are expected to slump by 50 to 60 in the second quarter even as some countries begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns and despite signs of recovery in the Chinese market, consultancy Bain said on Thursday. The coro...

Samsung India partners Benow to allow customers buy smartphones from local stores digitally

After Vivo and Xiaomi, Samsung India is now offering customers the option to book their smartphones online and getting the handset delivered by neighbourhood retail stores. Samsung India has partnered with Benow for the initiative that enab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020