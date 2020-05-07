Jason Holder doesn't want to restrict himself to just Test cricket

West Indies' Test skipper Jason Holder has said that he does not want to restrict himself to just the longest format of the game. The 28-year-old Holder has captained the Windies for the last five years in Test matches including the Wisden Trophy Series win over England last year.

Over the last two years, he has emerged as one of the world's leading all-rounders in the longest format and he has been ranked as the number one all-rounder in Test cricket for more than a year. "I don't want to just segregate myself and pigeon-hole myself to one particular format. Yes I'm the captain for the Test team but as I've crossed formats for a number of years, I think my sole focus has been on West Indies cricket, ideally in all three formats not only in Test cricket," official website of Windies Cricket quoted Holder as saying.

"I think West Indies cricket is so diverse in many different ways and for us as players, we've got to understand each and every one of us has a part to play in this whole puzzle," he added. Holder was also a part of the Windies' T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2016. He also led the Barbados Tridents to Caribbean Premier League (CPL) win last year.

"I love the leadership role; the leadership role for me is one where it makes me focus and drives me in a way where my performances definitely have to lead by example and I definitely have to practice what I preach," Holder said. Windies was slated to play against England in a three-match Test series from June 4, however, the series has now been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)