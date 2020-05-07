Left Menu
Rwanda Rugby donates food to support players in all active clubs

The Rwanda Rugby Federation supported this category of players with basic foodstuff as a way to help players to overcome the effect of Covid -19 lockdown as many players lost their jobs and were unable to earn as they would normally.

07-05-2020
The President of Rwanda Rugby Federation Tharcisse Kamanda encourages players to stay fit as they would be overwhelmed by many competition when sports activities will be resumed. Image Credit: pixabay

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (RwandaRugby.com) Rwanda Rugby Federation donate Food today to support most vulnerable players across all active clubs in the country due to covid -19 pandemic.

The support was given to players through their clubs such as (Kigali sharks RFC, Lions de Fer RFC, Resilience RFC, Muhanga Thunders RFC, Puma Kamonyi RFC, Burera Tigers RFC )and Clubs will distribute foods to its most vulnerable players.

''I would like to thank all clubs members and Rwanda Rugby Family to have followed the measures and guidelines to stop the covid -19 as communicated by Rwanda Ministry of Health and urged clubs members and Rwanda Rugby Family to continue following the measures and guidelines to stop covid -19 as communicated by Rwanda Ministry of health by wearing a mask, washing hands among others said Tharcisse the president of Rwanda Rugby Federation. "

The President of Rwanda Rugby Federation Tharcisse Kamanda encourages players to stay fit as they would be overwhelmed by many competition when sports activities will be resumed.

