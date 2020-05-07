Left Menu
Development News Edition

Caps' Leipsic apologizes for 'inappropriate, offensive' comments

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:38 IST
Caps' Leipsic apologizes for 'inappropriate, offensive' comments

Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic has apologized for crude and vulgar comments he made in an Instagram group chat that were leaked on social media. Leipsic and Florida Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald publicly commented on the appearances of the wife of Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson and the girlfriend of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. They also criticized other women during the chat and negatively commented on a photo of Capitals linemates Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway hosting their podcast, with Leipsic writing, "(expletive) they're losers."

"(On Tuesday) my friend's Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was a part of," Leipsic posted on Twitter. "I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions. "I am committed to becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry."

Leipsic's apology came after the Capitals and the NHL issued separate statements on the matter. "We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media. We will handle this matter internally," the Capitals said in a statement.

"The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by players Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald in a private group chat that has surfaced on social media," the league wrote. "There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum. We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved." Leipsic, 25, has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 61 games with the Capitals during the 2019-20 season. He has collected 59 points (16 goals, 43 assists) in 187 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, Capitals and Canucks, where he was briefly a teammate of Pearson.

Rodewald, 26, has yet to record a point in 10 career NHL games, all with the Ottawa Senators. He played with the Springfield Thunderbirds and the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League in 2019-20. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Metro Line 7: MMRDA gets 12 escalators, 2 elevators from China

In major progress in the Dahisar East to Andheri East metro 7 corridor project, town planning authority MMRDA on Thursday said it has got 12 escalators and two elevators from China. Even as the city is under lockdown due to the rising numbe...

Rugby-Vunipola and team mates apologise to Saracens for violating lockdown

England international Billy Vunipola was among five Saracens players who have apologised for violating lockdown rules that are in place in Britain to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the English Premiership club said on Thursday. Vun...

France, favourite vacation destination for so many, looks inwards to save summer

The sweeping Atlantic bay in La Baule-Escoublac should be filling up with holidaymakers taking advantage of a series of long weekends in May. Instead the only activity is a bulldozer and excavator reshaping the shoreline.With France under l...

Review of biomedical, health research proposals can be fast-tracked in emergency situation: ICMR

Review of biomedical and health research proposals can be fast-tracked in an emergency situation, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring strict monitoring of the conduct of research, the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020