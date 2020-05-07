Barcelona to return to training as all players test negative for COVID-19

Barcelona will be returning to training as all the players of the club have tested negative for COVID-19. Only Ousmane Dembele was not tested for coronavirus as he is out with an injury; rest all the players took the COVID-19 test, Goal.com reported.

Dembele will now be undergoing the COVID-19 test on Monday, May 11. Spanish football competition La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of now, no official date has been announced for the return of the Spanish football competition. On Monday, the Spanish government granted permission to La Liga clubs to resume training this week.

After that, Barcelona announced that its first-team players will undergo coronavirus tests before returning to training. "The football first team will be back at the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday for the relevant medical tests ahead of starting training individually in the coming days," the club had said in a statement.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Liga was suspended in March. However, on May 4, La Liga announced that after the Spanish Ministry of Health's approval for the return of sports training sessions, players "will start training alone following medical tests carried out by club staff." Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the suspension of La Liga, Barcelona was placed at the top spot in the standings. (ANI)