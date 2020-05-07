Left Menu
Development News Edition

Root 'very optimistic' England will play home Tests despite virus

PTI | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:34 IST
Root 'very optimistic' England will play home Tests despite virus

England captain Joe Root has said he is "very optimistic" Test cricket will take place in his side's 2020 home season even if that means the squad have to go into more than two months' of quarantine. With Britain currently in lockdown because of the coronavirus, a three-Test series against the West Indies scheduled for June has been postponed, with Pakistan due to visit later in a season whose start has now been delayed until July 1 at the earliest.

In a bid to salvage the most lucrative matches following a warning from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison that a totally wiped out season could cost the board �380 million ($469 million, some reports have suggested an expanded squad of up to 30 could remain in camp for as long as nine weeks, with Tests played behind closed doors. Root said as long as the British government relaxed lockdown rules sufficiently to let the matches go ahead some international matches could yet be salvaged from an otherwise possibly barren campaign.

"I'm very optimistic, hopefully that can be the case and it would be a real shame if it wasn't," he told the Cricket show on Sky Sports on Thursday. "I think a number of people are desperate to see live sport back on telly (television) and the guys are all very much missing playing and would love to get back out there." Root, who saw England cut short a tour of Sri Lanka in March because of the threat of COVID-19, praised the recent input of ECB medics as he stressed: "Safety is paramount and we need to make sure everyone involved is absolutely safe.

"I'm sure the discussions will progress and we'll get more information and get closer and closer to cricket being back on and international cricket being played." - 'Very different look' - ========================= One plan would be to have all internationals this season played at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Old Trafford as these grounds, with their on-site hotels, offer better 'bio-security' than other Test match venues. But it could put a strain on players' private and family lives if they were unable, as is normal in a home season, to go home between matches.

Nevertheless Yorkshire batsman Root, whose wife Carrie is expecting their second child, said he and his team-mates could cope. "It would be the playing group and management, almost in your own little house, throughout and almost in isolation together, not interacting with the opposition, broadcasting crews, officials or media," he explained.

"It'd be a very different look to how a normal Test week would go and the environment we work in but I do think it'd probably be manageable and hopefully that's the case." But Root, acknowledging the need for England to be "flexible" in a situation that could "drastically change" in the coming weeks, added "we've got to find safe ways of getting out of the bubble". "For me that'd be, would I be able to get to the birth, would I then be in isolation for two weeks, would I be able to be tested coming back into the bubble? "Who knows exactly what that'll look like -- they're discussions to be had in the coming weeks.

"We'll have to clear up and make sure things are tightly secure so there's no chance of people getting ill or unwell." AFP BS BS.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Norwegian Cruise Line has enough cash for 18 months of no revenue -CEO

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltds 3.5 billion in cash on hand will be enough to bankroll the company for at least 18 months without any new revenue, Chief Executive Frank Del Rio said on Thursday. Thats enough to cover our cash burn under...

Team Spirit remain unbeaten in Road to Rio - CIS

Team Spirit overcame losing the first map on Thursday to remain undefeated in Group A competition at the ESL One Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Spirit 4-0 answered a 16-9 setback on Inferno to Nemiga Gaming 2-2...

Mumbai Metro Line 7: MMRDA gets 12 escalators, 2 elevators from China

In major progress in the Dahisar East to Andheri East metro 7 corridor project, town planning authority MMRDA on Thursday said it has got 12 escalators and two elevators from China. Even as the city is under lockdown due to the rising numbe...

Rugby-Vunipola and team mates apologise to Saracens for violating lockdown

England international Billy Vunipola was among five Saracens players who have apologised for violating lockdown rules that are in place in Britain to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the English Premiership club said on Thursday. Vun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020