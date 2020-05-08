Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-IndyCar to open season without fans on June 6 in Texas

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:17 IST
Motor racing-IndyCar to open season without fans on June 6 in Texas

IndyCar will open its delayed season on June 6 in Texas without fans in attendance and with strict guidelines to protect the participants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday. IndyCar, which postponed racing in mid-March over concerns about the novel coronavirus, said the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) will now be a one-day event that includes practice, qualifying and the race.

IndyCar President Jay Frye said the sanctioning body worked closely with TMS and health officials on a plan to "ensure the safety of our event participants alongside an exciting return to competition for our drivers, teams and viewers tuning in from around the world." IndyCar said there will be strict access guidelines limiting the number of personnel on site, as well as a health screening system administered to all participants and personal protection equipment provided to everyone entering the facility.

"America needs live sports and they are not going to believe what they see when the Genesys 300 storms into their living rooms on TV from Texas," said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of TMS. IndyCar, which earlier this year postponed the Indianapolis 500 to Aug. 23 from May 24, also said the remainder of the updated, 15-race IndyCar calendar for 2020, announced on April 6, remains on schedule for competition.

Earlier this week, NASCAR said its season would resume without fans on May 17.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Can virus stimulus vaccinate the poor against future crises?

By Laurie Goering LONDON, May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the congested slums of Mumbai, coronavirus lockdowns have left the poor - who struggle even in good times - battling to access basics like food or medical care, according to Sh...

Civilian injured as Pak Army shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

A civilian was injured and two houses suffered damage when the Pakistan Army on Thursday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the I...

U.S. Justice Department seeks to drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday abruptly sought to drop the criminal charges against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn, following mounting pressure from Trumps political allies on the right. The ...

Albania sticks to re-opening plan due to few virus cases

Albania will let shopping centres and services start work and drivers travel without permission from Monday due to the low number of infections with the new coronavirus after Thursday marked the ninth day without any deaths, officials said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020