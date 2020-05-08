Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 05:21 IST
Bruins duo down Coyotes pair in NHL Player Gaming Challenge

Boston Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Charlie McAvoy posted two blowout wins Thursday and emerged with a 2-1 series victory over Arizona Coyotes forwards Clayton Keller and Conor Garland in the NHL Player Gaming Challenge. The Bruins duo earned 6-2 and 6-1 wins before the Coyotes claimed the finale 3-2.

The online event is in the middle of a four-week run, with games streamed on Thursdays and Saturdays. All 31 NHL teams will have representation, and Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson will represent the pending NHL Seattle expansion team. No standings are being compiled, as the games are designed strictly for entertainment with the NHL season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In connection with the event, the National Hockey League Foundation and Electronic Arts are donating $100,000 to the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts. DeBrusk was jokingly asked where the series victory ranks among his career accomplishments that include an appearance in the 2019 Stanley Cup finals.

"This is up there," he said with a smile. "It's a lot of fun. Obviously there's not a whole lot to do, and it's for a good cause. Obviously we want to be a part of it. (McAvoy) was brutal in the last game, but we'll take the overall (win)." In the final game, Arizona got a goal and two assists from the virtual Taylor Hall to grab a 3-1 lead. Boston made it a one-goal game when David Krejci converted a two-on-none breakaway with 1:07 left, but the Coyotes duo held on for the win.

Garland said, "We didn't get a warmup game last night. That probably wasn't bright of us, get some (chemistry) going, but we found it late." --Field Level Media

