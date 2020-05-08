Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule snapshot

Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule Sept. 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 vs. New York Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Oct. 26 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Nov. 1 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Nov. 29 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dec. 10 vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) Week 15 vs. New York Jets, TBD

Dec. 27 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET Jan. 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

2019 record: 9-7 Last playoff appearance: 2018

PointsBet over-under for Rams wins: 8.5 FLM projects: 7 wins

The Rams' subtractions in the offseason go beyond the system. A defense anchored by perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Aaron Donald helps, but mediocre will not float in the NFC West. Upset watch: Drawing the Cowboys in Los Angeles sets up nicely for the Rams if the plan to ball-control their way to victories pans out. Others to watch in the Rams' favor are the pair of duels with the San Francisco 49ers. Their 34-31 shootout in December 2019 was an epic battle of offensive brainpower, with the 49ers winning on Robbie Gould's late FG.

Longshot wager: The Rams are +450 -- third of four teams -- to win the NFC West behind the heavily favored 49ers (-110) and Seattle Seahawks (+225). But beating the 49ers and holding their own against Seattle (4-1 in the past five meetings) makes L.A. a reasonable investment to take the division again. --Field Level Media