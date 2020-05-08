Left Menu
Development News Edition

Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 05:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 05:29 IST
Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule snapshot

Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule Sept. 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 vs. New York Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Oct. 26 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Nov. 1 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Nov. 29 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dec. 10 vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) Week 15 vs. New York Jets, TBD

Dec. 27 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET Jan. 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

2019 record: 9-7 Last playoff appearance: 2018

PointsBet over-under for Rams wins: 8.5 FLM projects: 7 wins

The Rams' subtractions in the offseason go beyond the system. A defense anchored by perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Aaron Donald helps, but mediocre will not float in the NFC West. Upset watch: Drawing the Cowboys in Los Angeles sets up nicely for the Rams if the plan to ball-control their way to victories pans out. Others to watch in the Rams' favor are the pair of duels with the San Francisco 49ers. Their 34-31 shootout in December 2019 was an epic battle of offensive brainpower, with the 49ers winning on Robbie Gould's late FG.

Longshot wager: The Rams are +450 -- third of four teams -- to win the NFC West behind the heavily favored 49ers (-110) and Seattle Seahawks (+225). But beating the 49ers and holding their own against Seattle (4-1 in the past five meetings) makes L.A. a reasonable investment to take the division again. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL schedule: Champion Chiefs will open vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs will open their title defense at home against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10, the NFL announced Thursday evening while revealing the entire 2020 schedule. Tom Bradys first game as a member of the Tampa Bay B...

China reports one new coronavirus case, 16 asymptomatic cases

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 7, down from the two cases the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Friday. No new imported cases were recorded on May 7, the National Health Commission said in a stat...

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule snapshot

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule all times ET Sept. 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Chargers, 405 p.m.Oct. 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.Oct...

Kerala: Five Gulf evacuees sent to isolation ward after displaying COVID-19 symptoms

Five people, who were among 181 individuals evacuated from Abu Dhabi, have been sent to the isolation ward of a district hospital after they displayed symptoms of coronavirus during thermal screening. The first repatriation Air India Expres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020